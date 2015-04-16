(Changes byline, no change to text)
By James Oliphant
LONDONDERRY, N.H., April 15 New Jersey Governor
Chris Christie, who is making cutting Social Security and
Medicare the centerpiece of a possible presidential campaign,
conceded on Wednesday that he is taking a risk with the
proposal.
"There is no political upside to it," the Republican told
more than 200 local residents who gathered to size up Christie
ahead of a summit of potential 2016 Republican presidential
candidates this weekend.
In a speech a day earlier, Christie proposed cutting Social
Security benefits for some upper-income seniors, raising the
eligibility age over time, and increasing premiums for Medicare,
the healthcare program for the elderly. Radical changes to such
entitlement programs have long been considered toxic in U.S.
politics.
But Christie is trying to resuscitate his fading White House
aspirations by billing himself as a blunt truth-teller willing
to tackle the country's most intractable problems. His brief
political circuit in New Hampshire, which holds an influential
early nominating contest, is billed as the "Tell It Like It Is"
tour.
The event on Wednesday was the first of two town hall
meetings Christie will address in New Hampshire this week, and
he was asked about his proposals almost immediately.
"I hope this country won't solve its problems on the backs
of its seniors," Ann Chiampa, 61, of Londonderry, told Christie.
"My goal for Social Security and Medicare is to make sure
it's there for the people who need it," Christie responded. "The
system won't survive any other way."
Public worries have grown that the Social Security trust
fund could be depleted within decades, although previous efforts
to reform the program have made no progress.
Christie also called for revisions to the federal Medicaid
program, which provides healthcare to the poor, saying states
should have more control over how the program is funded and
administered.
After the event, Chiampa said Christie deserved credit for
addressing entitlement reform. "They have to do something," she
said. "Or else it won't be here for my kids."
Chris Clifton, 71, also of Londonderry, was largely
supportive of Christie's proposal to gradually raise the
eligibility age of Social Security to 69, but agreed with his
assessment of the political hazards. "I think it's going to be a
very touchy subject," he said.
Christie, who is still considering whether to launch a White
House bid, was once seen as an early favorite in what is likely
to be a crowded Republican presidential field for 2016.
But he has since fallen behind a pack of other prominent
contenders in opinion polls, including former Florida Governor
Jeb Bush, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and U.S. Senator Marco
Rubio of Florida.
Christie will attend a summit sponsored by state Republicans
this weekend in Nashua, New Hampshire, with a dozen potential
presidential candidates. He said he would not decide whether to
make a run until "late spring, early summer" but implied he
would visit New Hampshire several more times in the coming
weeks.
Rubio, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Senator Rand Paul of
Kentucky have officially entered the race for the Republican
presidential nomination. Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton is running for the Democratic nomination.
(Editing by John Whitesides and Ted Botha)