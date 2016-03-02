By Amy Tennery
| NEW YORK March 2
NEW YORK March 2 New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie took a drubbing on social media for his demeanor in an
appearance with Republican presidential front-runner Donald
Trump at a televised victory speech and news conference on Super
Tuesday.
Adding to his woes, six New Jersey newspapers called on
Christie to resign, partly for endorsing Trump after dropping
out of the race to become the Republican Party's candidate in
November's election.
A Christie spokesman, Brian Murray, declined to comment
immediately on the editorial, which appeared in newspapers owned
by Gannett Co Inc.
Christie surprisingly endorsed Trump on Friday, calling the
billionaire New York businessman "the best person to beat
Hillary Clinton in November."
Some questioned whether Christie's enthusiasm was genuine
following his appearance at Trump's event in Palm Beach, Florida
on Tuesday night. Trump appeared before TV cameras after news
media organizations declared him the winner of some of the
state-by-state primaries and caucuses and as Super Tuesday
results continued rolling in.
Christie introduced Trump, then stood behind and just to the
right of the brash billionaire. The governor stared blankly
ahead, at times looking troubled, as Trump took reporters'
questions.
The reaction to Christie's demeanor was swift and
unforgiving on social media.
"This is what a man collapsing under the weight of his own
shame looks like," Sean D. Illing (@sean_illing) tweeted on
Tuesday.
"Did #ChrisChristie look pathetic standing behind #Trump, or
what?!?" Karen Walz (@khwalz) tweeted on Wednesday.
News website BuzzFeed on Tuesday evening tweeted a clip of
the video footage set to the classic Simon and Garfunkel song
"Sounds of Silence," with the caption "Hello darkness, my old
friend," a lyric from the song.
Christie spokesman Murray would not comment on the social
media reaction, saying in an email, "I'll let you know when we
opt to slide down into that muck."
In the editorial calling on Christie to resign, the six
newspapers, including the Asbury Park Press, called his
endorsement hypocritical.
"We're disgusted with (Christie's) endorsement of Donald
Trump after he spent months on the campaign trail trashing him,
calling him unqualified by temperament and experience to be
president," the editorial read.
Christie, serving the second of two four-year terms, is not
slated to leave office until December 2017.
(Reporting By Amy Tennery in New York; Additional reporting by
Gina Cherelus in New York)