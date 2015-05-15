(Repeats with no changes to text, headline)
By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON May 15 When Republican Stefanie
Linares ran for office in the deeply Democratic city of Chicago
last year, she knew that her hard work wasn't likely to end in
victory.
"I wasn't going to win, and I knew that going into it. It
was just a platform to get our message heard," she said.
As she knocked on doors and handed out leaflets in affluent
North Side neighborhoods, Linares acted as an ambassador for the
Republican ticket as a whole, arguing that the Democrats who
controlled state government were responsible for Illinois's
fiscal woes.
The 31-year-old Hispanic lawyer lost her bid for the
Illinois state Senate by a whopping margin. But Republican Bruce
Rauner now sits in the Illinois governor's mansion, thanks in
part to the efforts of local candidates like Linares who helped
boost the Republican vote in the state's largest city.
Now Republicans are looking for a few more good losers like
Linares as the 2016 presidential campaign gets under way.
The goal isn't necessarily to win these races, but to
improve the performance of the Republican ticket overall and
build a base for success over the longer term. That could help
the party's presidential candidate as well - if he or she loses
a city like Cleveland by a smaller margin, that boosts the
chances of winning Ohio, a crucial swing state.
The Republican party fielded eight state legislature
candidates in Chicago last year, its best showing in decades.
All of those candidates lost, but Rauner won 47,000 more votes
in Chicago's Cook County than the last Republican candidate did
in 2010 - more than one-third of his margin of victory
statewide.
"These sorts of things trickle up," said Caitlin Huxley, a
Chicago Republican who helped recruit local candidates.
RED NEIGHBORHOOD, BLUE NEIGHBORHOOD
Huxley and other Republicans are seeking to erode a
geographic polarization that has grown more pronounced in recent
decades as Americans have gradually sorted themselves into
ideologically uniform neighborhoods, with Democrats clustering
in densely populated cities and suburbs and Republicans
scattering to distant exurbs and rural areas. (Graphic: reut.rs/1PJ8BOv)
In 1980, Republicans won 48 percent of the vote in the 100
largest U.S. counties, according to James Gimpel, a University
of Maryland political scientist. In 2012, that share had shrunk
to 38 percent.
That is an increasing liability. Republican George W. Bush
carried the Cincinnati and Columbus metro areas when he won Ohio
in 2004, but Obama won them both when he took the state in 2012.
Bush won Colorado in 2004 thanks to his strong showing in the
suburban areas around Denver; Obama won those counties, and the
state, in 2012.
Fast-growing urban areas are turning states that were once
solidly Republican, like Virginia and North Carolina, into
battlegrounds and pushing formerly competitive states like
Pennsylvania further out of Republicans' reach. Even in deeply
conservative Texas, the state's four largest cities - Houston,
Dallas, San Antonio and Austin - voted for Obama in 2012.
Stung by their poor performance among Hispanics in the 2012
election, the Republican National Committee has tried to build
bridges with minority groups, who mostly live in urban areas.
That's important, but it overlooks the affluent
professionals who may already be sympathetic to Republican views
on fiscal issues, said Jill Homan, a Republican National
Committee member in Washington.
"Too often we have a conversation about who we need to
reach," Homan said. "The conversation should not just be about
who, but about where."
Homan and other urban Republicans say the party can make
inroads by emphasizing issues of particular importance to urban
voters: fighting corruption, managing complex transportation
projects effectively, paring back regulations and encouraging
charter schools and other alternatives to existing public
schools.
"We need candidates and elected officials who actually have
an urban agenda," said Cuyahoga Republican Party chairman Rob
Frost, who pointed out that Ohio Governor John Kasich won the
heavily Democratic county last year in his successful
re-election bid last year after campaigning on the need to
improve schools in Cleveland. Frost recruited four
African-American candidates last year and is aiming to recruit
more for 2016.
Democrats' dominance in urban areas means that Republicans
can more plausibly blame them for shortcomings.
"There was more energy and more candidates in Chicago
because there was a new hunger to change direction," said Chip
Englander, who managed Rauner's campaign in Illinois and now is
managing Kentucky Senator Rand Paul's presidential bid.
TALK TAXES, NOT GAY MARRIAGE
Some Republican activists say that if the party really wants
to do better in urban areas, then it needs to tread more
carefully on hot-button issues like gay marriage and abortion,
which can alienate voters who tend to be more progressive on
social issues.
"Straying from the party platform is expected in Chicago. If
we held candidates to a litmus test, I'm not even sure I would
be here," said Huxley, who heads the local chapter of the Log
Cabin Republicans, a gay-friendly group.
But these outreach efforts can be sabotaged by more strident
voices. Republicans marched in Denver's gay-pride parade in
2013, one of the city's biggest civic events, but sat out last
year after blowback from other Republicans.
After Log Cabin Republicans were barred from a conservative
conference and a state lawmaker said America was cursed for
legalizing abortion, Denver Republican activist Earl Bandy
concluded it was impossible to make inroads in his neighborhood.
He quit the party a month ago.
"The brand is damaged. You can't start a conversation and
say, 'Hi, I'm from the Denver Republicans.' That ends up with a
door slammed in your face," he said.
In Chicago, Linares focused on issues like the state's
ongoing fiscal crisis as she campaigned in gay neighborhoods
like Boystown. She won the endorsement of the Chicago Tribune
and established herself as a rising star in the Republican
Party.
"She is, I believe, destined for greater things," said
Huxley.
But those greater things won't happen in Chicago. Newly
married and expecting her first child, Linares is planning to
move to suburban DuPage County, where Republicans aren't quite
so rare.
(Reporting by Andy Sullivan, editing by Ross Colvin)