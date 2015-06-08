By Jonathan Allen
| NEW YORK, June 7
NEW YORK, June 7 It has become a recurrent
moment in Hillary Clinton's speeches as she campaigns for the
presidency: softening her voice to a hush, she says she wants to
end the "quiet epidemic" of Americans dying from overdoses of
painkillers and other drugs.
Often, she remarks how surprised she is to find herself
discussing the problem, which is now among the leading causes of
injury death in the United States. Prescription painkiller
overdoses alone kill an average of 44 people each day according
to the federal government. Several of her rivals for the
presidency have said they plan to do something about it if
elected in November 2016.
In Clinton's case, she says she decided to put the issue
high on her campaign agenda only after she started to meet
affected voters in April. In stops hundreds of miles apart,
people she talked to in coffeeshops and at campaign events
repeatedly described the struggles their families and neighbors
were facing with the addictive pills and other drugs, she says.
What she has not yet publicly discussed while campaigning
are personal links she has to the epidemic: In 2011, overdoses
of opioid painkillers killed two young men known to her and her
husband, former President Bill Clinton.
Nor has she drawn attention to the ambitious work undertaken
since those deaths by her family's main charity - the Bill,
Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation - to slow the death toll.
In 2014, a year before becoming a candidate, Clinton
described the foundation's efforts at length in an hour-long
speech on drug abuse at a mental health conference. She focused
on the foundation's plan to make naloxone, a drug that can
rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, more widely
available.
"We have to get serious and creative about stemming the tide
of drug overdoses and dependency," she told an audience of
thousands of health workers, calling it an "evolving epidemic."
Since then, Clinton has emerged as the favorite to become
the Democratic Party's presidential nominee. How work the
foundation has done might shape her forthcoming policy proposals
is unclear - spokesmen for Clinton declined to answer questions
about her approach to the epidemic, instead referring Reuters to
the 2014 speech.
Each time Clinton has raised drug abuse at her public stops,
she has chosen, for now at least, not to mention her family's
investment in the issue. Instead, she credits her concern about
the epidemic almost entirely to the voters she has recently met.
Standing in a small bookshop last month in Exeter, New
Hampshire, she told a gathering of supporters that she probably
would not be discussing people misusing drugs and related mental
health issues if she had been there only a few months earlier
"because I hadn't heard a lot about them, I hadn't gotten my
chance to listen to people."
Since then, her campaign staff have held discussions with
local organizations helping people with drug abuse, police and
lawmakers in New Hampshire and Iowa, asking them what they want
to see included in Clinton's policies.
SUDDEN DEATHS SHOCKED CLINTONS
Bill Clinton has said it was the sudden deaths in 2011 of
two young men he and his wife knew that shook him from what he
called his "total ignorance" about the drugs' dangers. The U.S.
Centers for Disease Control declared prescription painkiller
overdoses an epidemic that same year. (Graphic on drug overdose
deaths: reut.rs/1IlnEzj)
They have killed more than 22,000 people annually in recent
years, according to CDC data. Nearly 2 million Americans were
addicted to painkillers in 2013, the CDC says, and thousands of
people arrive at hospitals each day after misusing the drugs,
which can produce euphoric highs but can also disrupt the parts
of the brain that control breathing.
Health experts say the epidemic is unusually sweeping, and
has grown to affect so many voters that it is increasingly
difficult for politicians to overlook: the powerful drugs are
taken by men and women, blacks and whites, the young and the
old, urban and rural, rich and poor.
One of the young men who accidentally overdosed was a
neighbor of the Clintons in the wealthy hamlet of Chappaqua in
New York, the Clintons have said. The other, 28-year-old
Benjamin Gupta, was an intern at the U.S. State Department while
Clinton was secretary of state and a son of a close family
friend, the businessman Vinod Gupta. He took oxycodone a friend
had given him, drank some alcohol, and later stopped breathing
in his sleep, according to an interview his father and Bill
Clinton gave CNN in 2012. Both Clintons gave eulogies at the
funeral.
He was "unbelievably bright, attractive, charismatic, going
to law school - really the whole world in front of him," Hillary
Clinton said in her speech on mental health last year.
"VERY PASSIONATE"
The deaths so shocked Bill Clinton that he decided to put
the Clinton Foundation to work on the matter, both he and
Hillary Clinton have said.
In 2013, around the same time as Hillary Clinton joined the
foundation's board of directors after leaving her job at the
State Department, the foundation declared its goal to halve the
number of deaths from prescription drug overdoses.
Vinod Gupta pledged $1 million to the program. Both Clintons
are "very passionate" about the effort, Gupta wrote in an email
to Reuters. "20,000 deaths in one year is like 50 jumbo jets
crashing in one year."
Foundation staff began organizing conferences with experts
on the epidemic and government officials, including senior
officials from the U.S. Department of Health.
In a 2014 speech, Margaret Hamburg, then the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration's commissioner, praised the foundation's
efforts to widen access to the anti-overdose medicine naloxone.
That year the FDA approved a new form of naloxone called Evzio.
It comes in an injector kit and is the first approved form of
the medicine in the United States that can be prescribed to
people without medical training.
In January, the foundation and kaléo, the pharmaceutical
company that makes Evzio, said they had reached an agreement for
kaléo to make the medicine available more cheaply to colleges,
community organizations and other groups. It normally sells for
about $600 for two doses, according to recent wholesale price
listings. Kaléo did not respond to questions about how many
organizations had bought the discounted drug so far.
NALOXONE A KEY TOOL
Public health experts say increasing the availability of
naloxone is an important part of any approach to the epidemic,
although more work also needs to be done to help treat
underlying addictions and prevent misuse of the drugs.
"Naloxone is a drug that can make a real difference,"
Clinton said in her mental health speech last year, "and that's
one of the reasons the Clinton Foundation is making the
provision of that a priority."
Clinton had been invited to speak by Linda Rosenberg, the
president of the National Council for Behavioral Health, a group
that represents addiction treatment organizations. Rosenberg was
impressed by how knowledgeable Clinton seemed on the issues.
"That was the first time she trotted out her speech around
the opioid epidemic and she did a very nice job and obviously
her staff had spent a lot of time on it," Rosenberg said in a
telephone interview.
Asked about Clinton's expressions of surprise a year later
at the scale of the epidemic, Rosenberg said she saw no
contradiction.
"Voters wouldn't come up and talk to you about it 10 or 15
years ago," Rosenberg said. "I think that's the surprise here."
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen, editing by Ross Colvin)