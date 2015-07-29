Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton picks out fresh corn during a visit to Dimond Hill Farm in Hopkinton, New Hampshire July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will testify on Oct. 22 before the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya, the committee said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Clinton's attorney, Mr. David Kendall, late today confirmed she has accepted the Select Committee's offer to appear before the committee, which will take place Oct. 22nd," the committee said in a statement.

Clinton, the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, will be questioned about the attacks, in which four Americans were killed, and her use of a private email account while she was secretary of state, the committee said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)