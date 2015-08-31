NEW YORK Aug 31 U.S. presidential candidate
Hillary Clinton endorsed a proposed law on Monday that would
prevent corporate firms paying bonuses to their executives for
leaving to take senior government jobs.
Clinton, in an op-ed published by the Huffington Post, was
critical of the "so-called revolving door" between government
and Wall Street firms in particular, saying it erodes public
trust "if a public servant's past and future are tied to the
financial industry."
"That's when people start worrying that the foxes are
guarding the hen house," Clinton, the front-runner in the race
to win the Democratic Party's nomination for the 2016 election,
wrote. "If you're working for the government, you're working for
the people - not for an oil company, drug company, or Wall
Street bank or money manager."
Support for the proposed Financial Services Conflict of
Interest Act had become a sort of litmus test for the Democratic
Party's progressive wing, which is seeking far more stringent
oversight of the U.S. financial services industry.
Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts senator who has become a
standard-bearer for the party's progressives, called on
presidential candidates to endorse the bill last month shortly
after it was introduced.
The law would ban incoming government employees from
accepting such bonuses, sometimes known as "golden parachutes",
from their former private sector employers.
It would also require senior government regulators to recuse
themselves from any work that would particularly benefit any
employer or client they had in the two years before joining the
government.
Bernie Sanders, the socialist Vermont senator who is
Clinton's nearest rival for the nomination, had already given
the bill his support, as had Martin O'Malley, a former Maryland
governor, who has been lagging in public polls.
Last week, groups representing Democratic progressives
called for Clinton to make her position clear.
Clinton co-wrote her Monday op-ed with Senator Tammy Baldwin
of Wisconsin, the bill's Democratic sponsor.
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Andrew Hay)