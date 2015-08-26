NEW YORK Aug 26 Eight groups representing the
U.S. Democratic Party's progressive wing planned to call on
Hillary Clinton on Wednesday to disavow the controversial
practice of Wall Street firms paying bonuses to executives who
leave for government jobs.
The groups is also asking in a letter that Clinton, the
favorite to win the party's nomination for the 2016 presidential
election, endorse a proposed federal law that would ban "golden
parachutes", as the bonuses are sometimes known.
Clinton's two main rivals for the party's nomination,
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former Maryland governor
Martin O'Malley, have already said they support the Financial
Services Conflict of Interest Act.
The legislation, introduced this past July, would ban
incoming government employees from accepting such bonuses from
their former private sector employers.
It would also require senior government regulators to recuse
themselves from any work that would particularly benefit any
employer or client they had in the two years before joining the
government.
Progressives criticize the practice of giving generous
bonuses to executives for quitting to take high-level government
regulatory jobs, saying it creates the presumption that the
executives will work mainly to benefit their former employers
rather than serve the broader public.
"At worst, it results in undue and inappropriate corporate
influence at the highest levels of government - in essence, a
barely legal, backdoor form of bribery," the groups wrote in
their letter.
The letter was signed by Rootstrikers, American Family
Voices, Democracy for America, MoveOn.org and four other groups
that campaign for progressive policies. An advance copy of the
letter was given to media outlets.
Spokesmen for Clinton have previously declined to say
whether she supports the proposed law. It remained unclear how
Clinton or her campaign might respond to the letter.
Clinton, who has said increasing the wealth of middle-class
Americans would be her focus if she wins the presidency, has
received generous support from Wall Street for her political
campaigns and she and her husband, former president Bill
Clinton, have made millions of dollars by giving paid speeches
to financial companies.
She has called for increased oversight of the riskier
activities of Wall Street firms. However, her campaign said she
was still in the process of publicizing specific policies,
risking the impatience of some in her party who want tougher
regulations on the financial industry.
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Additional reporting by Luciana
Lopez; Editing by Toni Reinhold)