July 6 Democratic presidential contender Hillary
Clinton on Wednesday proposed a temporary freeze on some student
debt and the cutting of college tuition entirely for some
families, focusing on an issue important to supporters of her
rival Bernie Sanders.
Clinton's latest proposal includes a three-month moratorium
for federal student loan payments and a new measure to eliminate
in-state college tuition for families whose income does not
exceed $125,000, according to a release from her campaign. The
proposal builds on her earlier plan for easing student debt
loads for higher education.
Clinton, the former secretary of state and presumptive
Democratic Party nominee, is looking to win over supporters of
Sanders, the Vermont senator who was her main opponent for the
nomination as he consistently sought to push the party left.
The presumptive Republican nominee, businessman Donald
Trump, also has courted Sanders' voters, trying to use his
outsider appeal to bring them over to his campaign.
On Wednesday, Clinton proposed using executive action to
offer a three-month moratorium on student loan payments to all
federal loan borrowers to offer help for borrowers to
consolidate loans and find other methods to reduce their
payments.
She previously has released proposals to increase access to
tuition grants, push for income-based repayments, and - like
Sanders - to allow graduates to refinance student loans at lower
interest rates.
Sanders praised the new Clinton measures on Wednesday,
saying in a statement that he wanted "to take this opportunity
to applaud Secretary Clinton."
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Bill Trott)