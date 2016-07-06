FBI Director James Comey delivers a speech at the Master of Science in Foreign Service CyberProject's sixth annual conference at Georgetown University in Washington D.C., U.S. April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

FBI Director James Comey is set to testify before the U.S. House Oversight Committee on Thursday about the agency's decision not to recommend charges against Hillary Clinton over her use of a personal email server while serving at the State Department, the panel said in a statement.

In the statement on Wednesday, Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz said that Congress and the American people have a right to understand the FBI's investigation in the matter. The panel said the hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. (1400 GMT).

(Reporting by Adam DeRose)