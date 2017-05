U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally in Kissimmee, Florida, U.S. August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

WASHINGTON U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will participate in the three debates set by a debate commission, her campaign said in a statement on Monday.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has complained that the commission scheduled several of the debates during NFL games, possibly hurting television viewership of the debates.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)