WASHINGTON May 26 A U.S. judge on Thursday
ordered that all videotaped depositions in a lawsuit over
Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton's private
email server remain sealed, The Hill newspaper reported.
In a brief order on Thursday evening, Judge Emmet Sullivan
granted the request of lawyers for Clinton's ex-chief of staff,
Cheryl Mills, who had worried that video clips of her interview
could be used for political purposes, according to The Hill.
And Sullivan went further, ordering all videotaped
depositions to remain sealed until he ordered otherwise, the
newspaper said.
(Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)