WASHINGTON, Sept 2 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said on Friday that if elected, she would protect U.S. consumers from price hikes on life-saving drugs by creating a consumer oversight panel and importing emergency treatments if necessary.

"Over the past year, we've seen far too many examples of drug companies raising prices excessively for long-standing, life-saving treatments with little or no new innovation or R&D," Clinton said in a statement.

Clinton's campaign cited Turing Pharmaceuticals LLC raising the price of the AIDS drug pyrimethamine and Mylan's recent move to increase the cost of EpiPen for severe allergy sufferers as "troubling" examples of price hikes on drugs that have not been meaningfully improved by their current manufacturers.

(Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Peter Cooney)