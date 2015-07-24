(Adds statement from inspectors general, details)
By Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK, July 24 At least four emails from the
private email account that former U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton used while in office contained classified
information, according to a government inspector's letter that
has deepened the email controversy dogging Clinton's 2016
presidential campaign.
The inspector general who oversees U.S. intelligence
agencies wrote in a letter to members of Congress on Thursday
that a sampling of 40 of about 30,000 emails sent or received by
Clinton found at least four that contained information the
government had classified as secret.
The information was classified at the time the emails were
sent, according to the inspector general, Charles McCullough.
"This classified information should never have been
transmitted via an unclassified personal system," McCullough
said in a joint statement on Friday along with his equivalent at
the State Department, Steve Linick.
The information remains classified to this day, the
statement said.
The emails in question are not among those the State
Department, which plans to eventually release as many as
information laws allow, has already made public.
Clinton has said no classified information was contained in
her emails, a large portion of which she handed over to the
State Department last year.
It remains unclear if the classified information was
included in emails sent by Clinton, or only in those received by
her. The inspectors general do not say whether they believe
Clinton was aware the information was classified.
Clinton's use of her private email account linked to a
server in her New York home for her work as America's top
diplomat came to light in March and drew fire from political
opponents who accused her of sidestepping transparency and
record-keeping laws.
The front-runner to represent the Democratic Party
in the November 2016 election, Clinton has repeatedly said she
broke no laws or rules by eschewing a standard government email
account.
Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill did not respond to questions
about the assertions made by the inspectors general. He has
previously said the former first lady "followed appropriate
practices in dealing with classified materials."
CONCERN ABOUT SERVER
Even those who use an official government account for work
cannot send classified information via email, State Department
officials have said, but must use separate secure communication
systems.
But the inspectors general said in their statement that
their main concern was "to notify security officials that
classified information may exist on at least one private server
and thumb drive that are not in the government's possession."
This may encourage some of Clinton's Republican opponents,
who have unsuccessfully tried to get Clinton to relinquish her
private email server for inspection, to renew their efforts.
The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it had been
notified of the concerns of the inspectors general and was
weighing whether to look into the possible mishandling of
classified information.
Clinton handed over some 30,000 emails from the private
account to the State Department after she quit in 2013, but many
thousands of others that she says are not related to her work
were deleted.
Clinton did not directly address the statements made by the
inspectors general on Friday. But at the start of a speech in
New York, she deviated briefly from planned remarks about her
economic platform to address the latest round of news reports
about the email issue.
"We are all accountable to the American people to get the
facts right, and I will do my part," Clinton said.
McCullough said State Department officials told his office
"that there are potentially hundreds of classified emails within
the approximately 30,000 provided by former Secretary Clinton."
Republicans in Congress and on the presidential campaign
trail have seized on the email scandal to portray Clinton as
continuing secretive practices they say they also characterized
President Bill Clinton's eight years in office.
While Clinton faces little competition for the Democratic
Party's nomination, several recent polls have found a majority
of voters find her untrustworthy, a perception exacerbated by
controversy over her emails.
