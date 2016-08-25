(Corrects to show that order applies to emails related to 2012 attack.)

Aug 25 A judge on Thursday ordered the U.S. State Department to determine whether it has found any new emails between Hillary Clinton and the White House from the week after the 2012 attack in Benghazi, Libya, and to release any such documents by Sept. 13.

Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, has been criticized for using a private email address and server while she was U.S. Secretary of State from 2009-13. The State Department has already released thousands of her emails. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson)