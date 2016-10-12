By Amanda Becker
WASHINGTON Oct 12 Hillary Clinton's
presidential campaign looked for ways to avoid damaging its
relationship with the White House as she considered how to
publicly announce her position on the controversial Keystone XL
pipeline, according to emails published this week by WikiLeaks.
Clinton aides weighed having the Democratic candidate say
she opposed the pipeline in a closed-door union meeting, leaking
it to news media outlets or including it without fanfare in a
policy fact sheet, the emails show.
Clinton eventually announced that she opposed the pipeline
on Sept. 22, 2015, at a town hall event in Des Moines, Iowa,
early in the contest to win the Democratic presidential
nomination. President Barack Obama, also a Democrat, announced
that he too opposed the project on Nov. 6, 2015.
The WikiLeaks group released its latest batch of apparently
hacked personal emails of Clinton campaign chair John Podesta on
Wednesday, just weeks before the Nov. 8 presidential election in
which Clinton is facing Republican Donald Trump.
Whether Clinton would oppose TransCanada Corp's
pipeline to bring Canadian crude tar sands oil to refineries on
the Gulf of Mexico was a major issue in her Democratic primary
race against chief rival U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who
opposed the project.
Clinton was walking a fine line on supporting or opposing
the pipeline. The Keystone XL controversy put at odds labor
unions, which thought the project would spur job creation, and
environmentalists, who advocated moving away from tar
sands-derived oil to cleaner forms of energy.
Clinton's decision was further complicated by the fact that
the pipeline approval process began when she was Obama's
secretary of state from 2009-2013. She said repeatedly that she
would wait to announce her position until after the State
Department had repeated its review of the project, in deference
to her former boss. Privately, aides were figuring out the best
way to announce her opposition to the project.
"We are trying to find a good way to leak her opposition to
the pipeline without her having to actually say it and give up
her principled stand about not second-guessing the President in
public," speechwriter Dan Schwerin wrote on Aug. 7, 2015, in one
of the apparently hacked emails.
Schwerin was responding to a suggestion by Clinton Campaign
Manager Robby Mook that they could use the Keystone announcement
to draw news media attention away from Clinton's use of a
private email system while she headed the State Department.
The Clinton campaign has declined to verify the authenticity
of the Podesta emails released by WikiLeaks. Podesta told
reporters on Tuesday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation
had notified him it was investigating the "criminal" hack of his
emails as part of a broader probe.
The White House last week formally accused Russia of hacking
Democratic Party organizations in an effort to influence the
presidential election, a charge Russia has denied.
As a result, Clinton campaign officials and supporters have
warned that such email releases could include fraudulent or
misleading documents among genuine emails.
There was no evidence to indicate that the Keystone emails -
which provided insight into the campaign's struggle to announce
Clinton's position on a major Democratic issue that could put
her at odds with the White House - were not genuine.
Clinton's campaign considered having the former secretary of
state address the Keystone issue in a private meeting with a
building trades union, then immediately roll out a fact sheet on
her infrastructure proposals and publish an opinion article on
the topic, the leaked emails show.
But Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon thought it might be
easier to forgo including Keystone in the policy rollout, skip
the opinion piece and have Clinton state her opposition in the
union meeting.
"I think we could seem consistent with our past statements
about not wanting to get ahead of POTUS on Keystone if her
position merely leaked out of the meeting," Fallon wrote in a
Sept. 8, 2015, email, using an acronym for the president. "That
would seem like a private comment that she didn't intend to
become public."
"Perhaps we could just issue an infrastructure fact sheet"
without mention of Keystone, "and rely on the (Clinton) Keystone
(position) to leak, either organically or with an assist from
us," Fallon added.
After Clinton warned at a New Hampshire campaign event on
Sept. 17, 2015, that she could not "wait too much longer" and
was "putting the White House on notice" that she would soon tell
voters her position, Podesta checked in with White House Chief
of Staff Denis McDonough.
"Trying to calibrate whether we are threading the needle ok
with you guys after Valerie getting her nose out of joint on
Keystone," Podesta wrote in a Sept. 20, 2015, email, in an
apparent reference to Valerie Jarrett, a senior adviser to
Obama.
Podesta said that Clinton's "comments on being frustrated
with the delay" were not a "frontal attack" on the president.
(Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)