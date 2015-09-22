DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept 22 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday she would release a plan in the next few days for a clean energy agreement among the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"I will also be putting out in the next few days a broad approach to how I would work to have a North American compact about clean energy," Clinton told the Des Moines Register editorial board, after announcing earlier on Tuesday her opposition to the proposed Keystone oil pipeline. (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)