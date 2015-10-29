BERLIN, N.H. Oct 29 U.S. Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Thursday she
believes the U.S. Justice Department should investigate the
failure of Exxon Mobil Corp's to disclose data related
to climate change.
"Yes, yes they should ... there's a lot of evidence they
misled people," Clinton said replying to a question by climate
activists after a campaign event at a community college in
Berlin, New Hampshire.
"She immediately agreed and was very enthusiastically
supportive," Jordan Cichon with the group 350 Action told
Reuters.
(Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by
Sandra Maler)