BERLIN, N.H. Oct 29 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Thursday she believes the U.S. Justice Department should investigate the failure of Exxon Mobil Corp's to disclose data related to climate change.

"Yes, yes they should ... there's a lot of evidence they misled people," Clinton said replying to a question by climate activists after a campaign event at a community college in Berlin, New Hampshire.

"She immediately agreed and was very enthusiastically supportive," Jordan Cichon with the group 350 Action told Reuters. (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler)