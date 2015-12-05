BRIEF-IGM Financial announces April 2017 investment fund sales, total assets under management
* IGM Financial Inc. announces April 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management
FORT DODGE, Iowa Dec 4 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Friday that world financial markets have "already processed" a possible interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
"The Fed has been signaling this for a very long time if they do make this decision by the end of the year ... I think the markets in the U.S. and the world will have already processed that and they have laid out what criteria they think should be applied," she told reporters after a campaign event.
The U.S. Labor Department reported on Friday that employment increased at a healthy pace in November, in another sign of the economy's resilience, and will most likely be followed by the first Federal Reserve interest rate rise in a decade later this month.
* IGM Financial Inc. announces April 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management
WASHINGTON, May 2 The top Republican in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday rejected President Donald Trump's suggestion that his party change the chamber's rules to undercut the ability of Democrats to block legislation with filibusters.