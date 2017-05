U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton smiles as she visits Galvanize, a learning community for technology, in Denver, U.S. June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

WASHINGTON U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in June raised more than $68.5 million for her campaign and the Democratic Party, the campaign said on Friday.

Of the total raised, more than $40.5 million was brought in for her own election warchest and an additional $28 million was raised for the Democratic National Committee and state parties across the country.

(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Tom Brown)