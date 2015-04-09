Powerful Saudi prince sees no chance for dialogue with Iran
DUBAI Saudi Arabia's powerful deputy crown prince has ruled out any dialogue with Iran, a country he said was busy plotting to control the Muslim world.
Democrat Hillary Clinton will announce her 2016 presidential run on Sunday, the New York Daily News reported on Thursday, quoting an unidentified source close to Clinton.
The former secretary of state is likely to announce via video and social media as she kicks off her long-expected second shot at the White House, the paper said.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)
DUBAI Saudi Arabia's powerful deputy crown prince has ruled out any dialogue with Iran, a country he said was busy plotting to control the Muslim world.
SOCHI, Russia German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on a rare visit to Russia, said that Berlin and Moscow had to keep talking despite their disagreements, but those same differences overshadowed her talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.