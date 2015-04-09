Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smiles as she attends the early childhood development initiative ''talk to you baby'' in Brooklyn, New York April 1, 2015 . REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Democrat Hillary Clinton will announce her 2016 presidential run on Sunday, the New York Daily News reported on Thursday, quoting an unidentified source close to Clinton.

The former secretary of state is likely to announce via video and social media as she kicks off her long-expected second shot at the White House, the paper said.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)