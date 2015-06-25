Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks about the shooting in Charleston, South Carolina during a community meeting at Christ the King United Church of Christ as she campaigns for president in Florissant, Missouri June 23, 2015.... REUTERS/Kate Munsch

WASHINGTON A U.S. official said on Thursday the State Department had been unable to locate all or part of 15 emails from Hillary Clinton's personal server that were released this week by a congressional panel probing the 2012 attacks on U.S. facilities in Benghazi, Libya.

"There are ... a limited number of instances 15 in which we could not locate all or part of the content ...," the State Department official said in an email. "The substance of those 15 emails is not relevant to the 2012 attacks in Benghazi."

The State Department said it learned the email record was incomplete after U.S. lawmakers investigating the deadly 2012 attack on diplomatic staff in Benghazi, Libya, were given dozens of previously undisclosed emails discussing Libya by Sidney Blumenthal, an old friend and informal adviser to Clinton.

