MANCHESTER, New Hampshire U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Monday that, if elected, she would use the power of her office to curb gun violence if necessary.

She called for expanding background checks and making it easier to hold negligent manufacturers and dealers accountable.

Clinton spoke forcefully in favor of new gun control measures after a gunman killed nine people and wounded another nine last week on the campus of Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon.

"How many people have to die before we actually act, before we come together as a nation?" Clinton asked at a community college in Manchester, New Hampshire, which she said was similar to the Oregon campus.

Clinton has said she wants to build a "national movement" to counter the influence of the National Rifle Association, the nation's top gun-rights advocacy group.

At the Manchester town hall and in background documents provided to reporters, Clinton detailed the measures she would take if elected to the White House in November 2016.

Clinton said she could use presidential executive authority to close a "loophole" to ensure people purchasing firearms at gun shows and online face the same background checks and sales taxes as buyers from traditional retailers.

Clinton would push Congress to prohibit domestic abusers, including stalkers, from purchasing guns and close what she called the "Charleston loophole," referring to a June shooting at a black church in South Carolina that left nine dead.

If a background check is not completed within three days, a sale can proceed. The alleged Charleston shooter could buy his gun because of this loophole, as did 2,500 people in 2014, Clinton's campaign said.

Clinton said she wanted to get "military-style assault weapons" off streets, repeal a 2005 law she said gives gun manufacturers and dealers "immunity," and tighten restrictions on straw purchasers who give guns to others.

Demand for firearms surged in the past when consumers feared gun control legislation was coming. On Monday afternoon, Smith & Wesson shares were up 5.1 percent at $17.44, and Sturm Ruger & Co had risen 2.7 percent to $57.99.

Clinton said her proposals were not new: "There’s nothing unique about them, other than I am so determined to do everything we possibly can."

As a U.S. senator representing New York, Clinton voted against the law that prevents victims of gun violence from holding negligent manufacturers and dealers accountable for crimes committed with their guns.

