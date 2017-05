U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton walks off stage during a commercial break in a town hall event hosted by CNN in Columbia, South Carolina February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt

WASHINGTON Top U.S. Senate Democrat Harry Reid said on Wednesday he would support Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for the party's nomination in the November election.

In an interview with CNN, Reid said he thought the middle class would be better served by Clinton than by her rival Bernie Sanders, an Independent Senator from Vermont.

