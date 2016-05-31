Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (L) and rival Bernie Sanders leave their podiums at the conclusion of the Democratic debate hosted by CNN and New York One at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday her campaign has been in contact with the campaign of rival Bernie Sanders about unifying the Democratic Party.

Unifying the party will be a central challenge once Democrats choose their nominee, with Clinton heavily favoured to win the nomination but facing a protracted battle with Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont

In an interview on CNN, Clinton said the contacts are likely to intensify after next week's California primary.

"I will certainly do everything I can to unify the Democratic Party. Our campaigns have been reaching out to one another. We will continue to do that," she said.

She said both she and Sanders "are going to do everything we can" to prevent Republican candidate Donald Trump from winning the Nov. 8 presidential election.

