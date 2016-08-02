U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at the Omaha North High Magnet School in Omaha, Nebraska August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

WASHINGTON U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton raised nearly $90 million in July for her campaign and the Democratic Party, with more than half the donations coming from new donors, the campaign said on Tuesday.

Clinton's campaign said it had $58 million in the bank as it starts August, and that the donations it received last month averaged $44. Of the $90 million raised, $63 million was for Clinton's presidential campaign while about $26 million was for other Democrats, it said in a statement.

In June, Clinton, the Democratic nominee raised $68.5 million.

The campaign credited last week's Democratic National Convention with the boost in fundraising in July. It said its best 24-hour period for online fundraising began Thursday night when Clinton accepted the party's nomination for the Nov. 8 presidential election. The campaign said it raised $8.7 million during that period.

In a fundraising email to supporters, the Clinton campaign stressed it could not take a single vote for granted as it seeks to make history in November with the election of the first woman to be U.S. president.

"If we underestimate our opponent or take this race for granted, we’ll lose," the email said, referring to Republican nominee Donald Trump.

