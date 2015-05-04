(Recasts, adds State Department comment)
By Steve Holland and Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON May 4 Former U.S. President Bill
Clinton said on Monday he will continue to give paid speeches
while his wife, Hillary Clinton, runs for president amid
criticism of the income her family draws from people, including
foreigners, with business before the U.S. government.
He also said he may consider stepping down or taking "less
of an executive role" at the Clinton Foundation should his wife
become president. The Clintons' political opponents have
criticized the foundation for accepting funding from foreign
governments for its endowment and for its charitable work
abroad.
"I gotta pay our bills," Clinton told NBC News from Kenya
when asked about his speeches, for which he sometimes charges
more than $500,000, in an interview taped over the weekend. "We
do our best to vet them. And I have turned down a lot of them.
If I think there's something wrong with it, I don't take it."
His decision to emerge from the sidelines and speak out
about the Clinton Foundation reflects concerns about getting
Hillary Clinton's campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential
nomination back on a sound footing after it took a pounding in
recent weeks.
The former first lady, also a previous secretary of state
and former senator from New York, has attempted to present
herself as a candidate who would fight for everyday Americans.
But her campaign has been on the defensive over questions
about foreign donations to the family's charitable organization
and whether her work as President Barack Obama's first-term
secretary of state was influenced by the donations.
"There is no doubt in my mind that we have never done
anything knowingly inappropriate in terms of taking money to
influence any kind of American government policy," Clinton said.
"That just hasn't happened." There was nothing sinister in
getting wealthy people around the world to donate to a charity
that focuses on helping poor people, he said.
Scrutiny of the foundation has focused on foreign donations
as well as on Bill Clinton.
The former president described the controversy as old news.
"There's been a very deliberate attempt to take the
foundation down," Clinton said.
The Clinton Foundation and an associated charity confirmed
to Reuters in March for the first time that they failed to
adhere to central parts of an ethics agreement Hillary Clinton
signed with the White House that required heightened
transparency while she was secretary of state.
A State Department spokesman said on Monday the department
was "not aware of any evidence" that donations to the foundation
influenced the actions that Clinton took as secretary of state.
(Additional reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Ted Botha)