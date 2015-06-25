(New throughout, adds background, details)
WASHINGTON, June 25 Hillary Clinton did not give
the U.S. State Department at least 15 emails from her personal
server from her time as secretary of state, the department said
on Thursday, undercutting her claim that the 30,000 emails she
provided were a complete record.
The State Department learned the email record was incomplete
after U.S. lawmakers investigating the deadly 2012 attack on
diplomatic staff in Benghazi, Libya, were given several
previously undisclosed emails discussing Libya by Sidney
Blumenthal, an old friend and informal adviser to Clinton.
"There are ... a limited number of instances 15 in which we
could not locate all or part of the content ...," the State
Department official said in an email. "The substance of those 15
emails is not relevant to the 2012 attacks in Benghazi."
Most government workers are required to use government email
addresses, and Clinton's unusual use of a private email address
connected to a server in her home while working as the top U.S.
diplomat has exposed her to criticism that she side-stepped
record-keeping and transparency rules.
Trey Gowdy, the Republican congressman in charge of the
select committee investigating the Benghazi attack, said
Clinton's incomplete email record "raises serious questions".
"This has implications far beyond Libya, Benghazi and our
committee's work," Gowdy said in a statement. "This conclusively
shows her email arrangement with herself, which was then vetted
by her own lawyers, has resulted in an incomplete public
record."
Spokesmen for Clinton have declined to answer questions
about her email records since evidence of the gaps first emerged
last week when Gowdy's committee released the additional emails
provided by Blumenthal.
In March, Clinton said in an impromptu news conference at
the United Nations headquarters that she gave the State
Department all her emails that "could possibly be work-related".
She said that the 30,490 emails she handed over included all
that referred to Libya or Benghazi, and included all
work-related correspondence from what her office described as
"long-time friends".
Most of the 15 previously undisclosed messages between
Blumenthal and Clinton were in the form of long memoranda filled
with intelligence on the turmoil in Libya.
Blumenthal could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Additional reporting by
Jonathan Allen in New York; Editing by Eric Beech and David
Gregorio)