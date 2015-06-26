(New throughout, adds comment from Clinton spokesman, other
details)
By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, June 25 Hillary Clinton did not hand
over at least 15 emails from her time as secretary of state, the
U.S. State Department said on Thursday, undercutting her claim
that the 30,000 work emails she provided from her personal
server were a complete record.
The department learned the email record was apparently
incomplete after Sidney Blumenthal, an old friend and informal
adviser to Clinton, provided several previously undisclosed
emails to U.S. lawmakers investigating the deadly 2012 attack on
diplomatic staff in Benghazi, Libya.
The 15 emails were either missing from the records Clinton
provided or included only in partial form. The department said
they were not relevant to the attacks on Benghazi although
copies posted online showed that they discussed the turmoil in
Libya more generally.
Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill said in an email on Thursday
that the Democratic presidential candidate had given the
department "all emails in her possession from Mr. Blumenthal."
He said he could not explain the origins of the additional
correspondence Blumenthal provided in response to the lawmakers'
subpoena.
Clinton, the favorite to become her party's nominee for the
2016 presidential election, has weathered criticism that she
side-stepped record-keeping and transparency rules by using only
a private email account for her work. The private address was
connected to a server in her home.
The arrangement was made public in March, more than two
years after she stepped down as the top U.S. diplomat. Clinton
said she used the private email account for the sake of
convenience and broke no rules.
Recent polls show more than half of all voters say she is
not trustworthy, in part because of her email habits, although
this has not put a deep dent in her popularity among Democrats.
Trey Gowdy, the Republican congressman in charge of the
select committee investigating the Benghazi attack, said
Clinton's incomplete email record "raises serious questions".
"This has implications far beyond Libya, Benghazi and our
committee's work," Gowdy said in a statement. "This conclusively
shows her email arrangement with herself, which was then vetted
by her own lawyers, has resulted in an incomplete public
record."
In March, Clinton said in an impromptu news conference at
the United Nations headquarters that she gave the State
Department all emails she sent and received that "could possibly
be work-related".
She said the 30,490 emails she handed over in December after
the State Department asked for her records included all that
referred to Libya or Benghazi, as well as all work-related
correspondence from what her office described as "long-time
friends".
She said that once those copies were made, all her emails,
including another 30,000 or so that were deemed personal, were
deleted from the server.
Clinton spokesman Merrill declined to respond when asked
whether some emails might have been deleted at an earlier date,
before the State Department made its request.
