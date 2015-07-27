(Adds Clinton quotes, paragraphs 7-8)
By Alana Wise
AMES, Iowa, July 26 Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton called on Sunday for a dramatic
national shift to energy sources such as solar and wind, setting
a goal of generating enough clean renewable energy to power
every U.S. home within a decade after she takes office.
Clinton, the front-runner for her party's 2016 presidential
nomination, also pledged to have more than half a billion solar
panels installed nationwide within four years of taking office.
"I want more wind, more solar, more advanced biofuels, more
energy efficiency," Clinton said at a rally on Sunday in Ames,
Iowa. "And I've got to tell you, people who argue against this
are just not paying attention."
The two goals, announced in a video on Sunday night, were
the first elements of what Clinton said would be a comprehensive
climate-change agenda to be released over the next few months.
Clinton has been under pressure from Democratic presidential
rival Senator Bernie Sanders, a self-styled socialist who has
called for swift action on climate change, and environmental
activists anxious to see her spell out details of a climate
plan.
Her campaign said the goals would lead to a 700 percent
increase in the nation's installed solar capacity from current
levels, and eventually could lead to the generation of at least
one third of all electricity from renewable sources.
Clinton also called for extending federal clean energy tax
incentives and making them more cost effective. In Ames, Clinton
said she would continue the wind production tax credit and
recalibrate other tax incentives that are "too heavily weighted
... toward fossil fuels."
Clinton also said she would fight efforts to roll back
President Barack Obama's executive actions to curb carbon
emissions from power plants. She said the actions could build a
"clean energy economy" that would bolster growth.
"If we start addressing it, we're going to actually be
creating jobs and new businesses," she said.
Clinton will discuss the proposals on Monday at an
energy-efficient transit station in Iowa, the state that kicks
off the 2016 presidential nominating race and is a leading wind
energy producer.
Clinton praised Iowa for promoting wind energy and advanced
biofuels, and for establishing state tax rebates for installing
solar panels in homes and businesses.
She criticized Republicans who are reluctant to say climate
change is a man-made phenomenon.
"They will answer any question about climate change by
saying: 'I'm not a scientist.' Well, I'm not a scientist either.
I'm just a grandmother with two eyes and a brain and I know
we're facing a huge problem," Clinton said.
