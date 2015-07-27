By Alana Wise
DES MOINES, Iowa, July 27 U.S. presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton on Monday described climate change as
"one of most urgent threats of our time" and vowed to meet the
challenge with a plan to generate enough clean energy to power
every U.S. home by 2027.
The Democratic front-runner compared fighting climate
change to the race to put an American on the moon by the end of
the 1960s.
"The next decade will be as decisive for climate change as
the decade for getting to the moon was for space exploration,"
Clinton said at a campaign stop in Iowa, which will hold the
first presidential nominating contest in February.
"Sea levels are rising, ice caps are melting, storms,
wildfires and extreme weather are wreaking havoc. This is one of
most urgent threats of our time and we have no choice but to
rise and meet it," said Clinton, the front-runner for the
Democratic nomination in the November 2016 election.
Clinton promised to have more than half a billion solar
panels installed nationwide within four years if she makes it to
the White House.
The former secretary of state has been under pressure from
Democratic presidential rival Senator Bernie Sanders, a
self-described socialist who has called for swift action on
climate change, and environmental activists anxious to see her
spell out details of a climate plan.
She vowed to "stop the giveaways to big oil companies" and
to defend President Barack Obama's plan to reduce emissions from
power plants, which is hitting the coal industry.
More details of Clinton's climate change agenda will be
released over the next few months.
The Republican National Committee said Clinton's energy
policies were vague and aimed at distracting attention from the
controversy of her use of a private email account while she ran
the State Department.
"Hillary Clinton's energy 'plan' is to raise more taxes and
double down on President Obama's EPA overreach, which held down
wages and cost American jobs. Clinton avoided specifics and
refused to take a position on important job-creating energy
projects like the Keystone pipeline, reminding voters why they
think she's untrustworthy," said RNC spokesman Michael Short.
(Reporting by Alistair Bell; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)