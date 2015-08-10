By Amanda Becker
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 10 Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton will propose a college affordability
plan in New Hampshire on Monday that would increase access to
tuition grants, allow graduates to refinance existing loans at
lower interest rates, streamline income-based repayment plans
and police predatory lenders.
The proposal asks that students, families, universities,
states and the federal government "do their part" to make it
easier to attend college without taking on excessive debt,
according to briefing documents.
There are more than 40 million students and graduates in the
U.S. with education debt that amounts to a collective $1.2
trillion, exceeding debt from credit cards, auto loans or home
equity lines of credit, the campaign said.
Making college more affordable - and helping graduates and
their families repay education loans they already have - has
been an early theme of Clinton's campaign since she launched her
White House bid in April.
Clinton has frequently visited community colleges and
technical schools, and indicated she sees an expanded role for
such programs in her effort to boost the middle class, and
lamented the high interest rates at which some graduates are
repaying loans.
During a recent appearance in South Carolina, a state that
votes early on for the party's nominee for president, along with
Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, Clinton polled the crowd about
the student loan interest rates they were paying, nearing double
digits with a smattering of hands still raised in the room.
Clinton's student debt proposal is highly anticipated by
groups in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, which
see the issue as essential to jump starting the economy by
freeing up graduates to buy homes and start businesses. It will
also be closely watched by young voters, whom Clinton will need
to energize to win the general election in November 2016.
Clinton's plan would allow graduates to refinance existing
loans at current rates and consolidate four existing programs
that allow graduates to make income-based loan payments into one
that caps repayment at 10 percent of income, with the balance
forgiven after 20 years.
A new grant program would be available to states that commit
to a no-tuition guarantee at community colleges and a no-loan
guarantee at four-year public colleges and universities, the
campaign said.
The total cost of Clinton's proposals would be $350 billion
over 10 years and would be paid for by capping itemized tax
deductions for the wealthy.
(Reporting By Amanda Becker in Washington; Editing by Chris
Reese)