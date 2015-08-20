By Amanda Becker
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 20 Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton would more than triple enrollment in
the public-service program AmeriCorps to 250,000 and offer
participants increased college aid as part of her plan to make
higher education more affordable, her campaign said Thursday.
AmeriCorps participants who complete year-long assignments
at nonprofit entities, community organizations or public
agencies would receive $23,000 in tuition assistance, double the
current maximum of $11,550. The education awards, which are
currently taxed as income, would also be tax free, the campaign
said.
"Young people willing to commit to public service deserve to
live free from the crushing burden of student debt," Clinton
said in a statement.
Clinton has said if she is elected president in November
2016 that she would make it possible for students to attend
in-state colleges without accruing debt.
Earlier this month, Clinton announced a plan to increase
access to tuition grants, allow graduates to refinance existing
loans at lower interest rates, streamline income-based repayment
plans, police predatory lenders and provide additional aid to
student parents.
The total estimated cost of Clinton's education proposals is
$350 billion over 10 years and would be paid for by capping
itemized tax deductions for the wealthy. The AmeriCorps portion
of the program would cost $20 billion over that period, the
campaign said.
(Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Dan Grebler)