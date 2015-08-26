(Adds remarks from Clinton at event)
By Amanda Becker
ANKENY, Iowa Aug 26 Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton on Wednesday said she would bolster
rural economies by encouraging investment, boosting family
farms' profitability, increasing clean energy production and
improving access to education and healthcare.
Clinton's first stop in the early-voting state of Iowa on
Wednesday was at the Des Moines Area Community College, where
she toured a tool and die lab before addressing a crowd of about
200.
Clinton said she chose to roll out her plan to improve
farm-area economies at the community college instead of in front
of a barn or a bale of hay to "emphasize the changing face of
rural Iowa."
"Iowans are in the future business, that is what all
Americans should be in," Clinton said.
Clinton spends a lot of time campaigning in Iowa, which
holds the first party-nominating contest ahead of the general
election in 2016. The Democratic front-runner often praises the
state's use of wind energy pledging to create incentives for
other areas to make similar investments.
Clinton was introduced by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom
Vilsack, a former Iowa governor whose endorsement she secured
late Tuesday. The move by the Obama administration cabinet
member was seen as significant given speculation about a
potential campaign by Vice President Joe Biden. Clinton also
recently picked up the endorsement of the state's former
longtime U.S. Senator Tom Harkin.
Clinton's plan to improve rural communities would involve
everything from increasing access to capital via a Farm Credit
Administration program to simplifying regulations on small
community banks to making permanent a tax credit for new
investments in rural areas, according to her campaign.
Roughly 46 million U.S. residents - about 15 percent of the
population - live in rural areas, Clinton's campaign said.
Clinton also said immigration reform would be a component of
her effort to boost agriculture production, criticizing recent
remarks by Republican presidential candidates on the subject.
"From the orchards of California to the processing plants of
Iowa to the groves of Florida," Clinton said, farms cannot find
the workers they need. "We're talking about billions of dollars
of income lost because of a farm worker shortage."
Details were not immediately available about how Clinton
would pay for the rural investment proposals outlined in a
two-page fact sheet.
(Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Christian Plumb)