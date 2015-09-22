By Amanda Becker
LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS Sept 22 Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday will propose a
plan to lower the cost of prescription drugs, in part by ending
pharmaceutical companies' ability to write off consumer-directed
advertising as a business expense.
At a campaign stop in Iowa, Clinton will take aim at drug
companies for what her campaign called "excessive profiteering,"
and outline a plan to encourage the development and use of
generic drugs and leverage the buying power of the U.S.
government.
"It is time to deal with sky-rocketing out-of-pocket costs,"
Clinton said during a campaign stop in Little Rock, Arkansas on
Monday.
Earlier in the day, after Clinton tweeted a link to a New
York Times story about steep drug prices and called the
situation "outrageous," shares in biotech companies such as
Immunogen and Gilead Sciences dropped. [USN:
L1N11R1PF]
A background document on Clinton's proposals provided by her
campaign makes clear the front-runner for the Democratic
nomination believes marketing drugs to consumers is problematic.
"Almost every country in the industrialized world bans or
severely restricts" the practice, said Clinton's campaign notes.
Critics of marketing drugs to consumers say it encourages
the use of costly brand names over generics and can be confusing
or misleading. A series of court decisions has determined the
practice cannot be banned outright because it is a form of
commercial speech protected by the U.S. Constitution.
Clinton says the government could save billions of dollars
by no longer allowing pharmaceutical companies to deduct what
they spend marketing drugs to consumers and those funds could be
redirected into encouraging research and development.
The largest pharmaceutical companies are collectively
earning $80 billion to $90 billion per year at higher margins
than other industries, while average Americans struggle to pay
for medicine, Clinton's campaign said.
While Clinton has maintained her front-runner status, she
has been under pressure to take more populist stances to widen
her lead over U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, her second-place
rival for the Democratic nomination.
Clinton's plan would encourage the development and use of
generic drugs. Her plan would redirect funds to a U.S. Food and
Drug Administration office with a backlog of generic drugs
awaiting approval. She would also prohibit what the campaign
called "pay-for-delay agreements," in which the company of a
brand-name drug pays a generic competitor to keep its product
off the market for a period of time, usually as part of a
litigation settlement.
Clinton wants Medicare, the U.S. government's health
insurance program for the elderly, to be able to negotiate with
pharmaceutical companies over drug prices and require more
generous rebates, driving down overall costs.
Consumers would also be allowed to purchase drugs from other
countries, where medicine is often less expensive, so long as
there are sufficient safety standards in place, Clinton's
campaign said.
(Reporting By Amanda Becker)