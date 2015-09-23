By Amanda Becker
DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept 23
DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept 23 Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton unveiled a plan on
Wednesday to lower out-of-pocket health costs, including
expanded coverage of sick visits to the doctor and tax credits
for those with substantial medical bills.
Clinton, who has promised to build on President Barack
Obama's signature healthcare initiative, also pledged to try to
strengthen efforts to block or modify what her campaign called
"unreasonable" health insurance rate increases.
The proposals were released by Clinton's campaign one day
after her pledge to battle "price gouging" by pharmaceutical
companies battered shares in some of those companies.
All of Clinton's healthcare proposals would face a difficult
path to approval by a U.S. Congress dominated by Republicans who
have vowed to repeal or roll back the healthcare law known as
Obamacare.
But Clinton, the front-runner for the Democratic nomination,
has vowed to fight back against Republican criticism of
Obamacare and make it a key element of the campaign for the
November 2016 election.
Under Clinton's plan released on Wednesday, insurance
companies would be required to cover three sick visits to the
doctor without counting toward a plan's deductible. The campaign
said the move could save a person with private coverage more
than $100 a year.
Clinton's campaign cited a recent Kaiser Family Foundation
study showing the average deductible for an individual has grown
seven times faster than a worker's average wages since 2010.
"When Americans get sick, high costs shouldn't prevent them
from getting better. With deductibles rising so much faster than
incomes, we must act to reduce the out-of-pocket costs families
face," Clinton said in a statement.
The plan also would provide a refundable tax credit of up to
$2,500 for individuals and $5,000 per family for Americans with
out-of-pocket healthcare expenses in excess of 5 percent of
their income.
Clinton also pledged to strengthen the authority to block or
modify unreasonable insurance rate increases by creating what
her campaign called a fallback process for states that do not
modify or block premium rate increases.
Clinton has been under pressure to take more populist
political stances to counter the rising challenge from her
leading rival, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who has
galvanized the party's more liberal base.
