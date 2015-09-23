(Adds market reaction)
By Amanda Becker
DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept 23 Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton unveiled a plan on
Wednesday to lower out-of-pocket health costs, including
expanded coverage of sick visits to the doctor and tax credits
for those with substantial medical bills.
Clinton, who has promised to build on President Barack
Obama's signature healthcare initiative, also pledged to try to
strengthen efforts to block or modify what her campaign called
"unreasonable" health insurance rate increases.
Clinton's campaign released the proposals a day after her
plan to battle drug "price gouging" battered shares in some
pharmaceutical companies.
All of her healthcare proposals would face a difficult path
to approval in a U.S. Congress dominated by Republicans who have
vowed to repeal or roll back the 'Obamacare' healthcare law.
But Clinton, the front-runner for the Democratic nomination,
has vowed to fight Republican criticism and make Obamacare a key
element of her campaign for the November 2016 election.
Under Clinton's plan, insurance companies would be required
to cover three sick visits without counting toward a plan's
deductible. The campaign said the move could save a person with
private coverage more than $100 a year.
Clinton's campaign cited a recent Kaiser Family Foundation
study showing the average deductible for an individual has grown
seven times faster than a worker's average wages since 2010.
"When Americans get sick, high costs shouldn't prevent them
from getting better. With deductibles rising so much faster than
incomes, we must act to reduce the out-of-pocket costs families
face," Clinton said in a statement.
The plan also would provide a refundable tax credit of up to
$2,500 for individuals and $5,000 per family for Americans with
out-of-pocket healthcare expenses above 5 percent of income.
Clinton also pledged to strengthen the authority to block or
modify unreasonable insurance rate increases by creating what
her campaign called a fallback process for states that do not
modify or block premium rate increases.
Shares in drug and insurer stocks were largely unaffected by
the proposals. Insurers such as UnitedHealth Group Inc,
Anthem Inc, and Aetna Inc all rose slightly,
and the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF closed up
0.6 percent.
But the leading health insurance industry lobbying group
said Clinton's plan would not help keep coverage affordable.
"Mandating additional benefits without addressing the cost
of the services will just make coverage more expensive," said
Clare Krusing, spokeswoman for America's Health Insurance Plans.
Drew Altman, chief executive of the Kaiser Family
Foundation, said when insurers added visits or reduced the cost
of visits, there was a trade-off with premium prices.
"It's a plan that will resonate for people and also raise
some issues for big industry groups," Altman said.
Clinton has been under pressure to take more populist
political stances to counter the rising challenge from her
leading rival, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who has
galvanized the party's more liberal base.
