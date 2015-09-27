(Adds Clinton quotes, details)
By John Whitesides
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton said on Sunday the politically
damaging "drip, drip, drip" of revelations about her use of a
private email server is out of her control and she is unsure
when the controversy might end.
Clinton, who has seen her lead shrivel in the race for the
2016 Democratic presidential nomination, said she has tried to
be as open as possible and take responsibility for the email
flap.
"It is like a drip, drip, drip. That's why I said there is
only so much I can control," Clinton told NBC's "Meet the
Press."
But asked if she could reassure nervous Democrats that no
new email revelations would arise, she said: "I can't predict to
you what the Republicans will come up with, what sort of charges
and claims they might make."
Clinton compared criticism about her use of private email
instead of a government account while she was secretary of state
to the flood of controversies and Republican-led investigations
that marked the presidency of her husband Bill Clinton in the
1990s.
"I have been involved from the receiving side in a lot of
these accusations," Clinton said. "In fact as you might remember
during the 90s there were a bunch of them. All of them turned
out to be not true."
Clinton has apologized for the email set-up and said it was
a mistake. She gave 55,000 pages of work-related emails to the
State Department last year but eliminated about 30,000 emails
she said were personal. On Sunday, she said she did not help her
lawyers determine which ones to turn over.
"I did not want to be looking over their shoulder," she
said, calling accusations she was trying to avoid transparency
laws "ridiculous".
A new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll on Sunday found
Clinton's lead over top rival Bernie Sanders, a U.S. senator
from Vermont, has dwindled to 7 percentage points, 42 percent to
35 percent, amid the controversy.
Asked about the hit in polls, Clinton said "what I have
tried to do in explaining this is provide more transparency and
more information than anybody I'm aware of who has ever served
in government."
The most recent revelation was a report on Friday about an
email exchange with David Petraeus, then commander of U.S.
Central Command, that she did not turn over and which occurred
before she said she had set up her personal account.
Clinton could not explain why the email chain had just
surfaced. She said the private server was already in her house
because her husband had set it up after leaving office, and she
added her account to it.
"What we had available at the time was turned over," she
said. "I wasn't that focused on my email server."
Clinton also was asked to defend her shifting positions in
recent years on issues like the Keystone XL oil pipeline, which
she announced last week she would oppose. She had refrained from
taking a stance for months, saying she wanted President Barack
Obama to make his decision before she weighed in.
"It was frankly, uncomfortable to have so many people asking
me and my saying, I'm waiting and waiting and waiting," she
said.
