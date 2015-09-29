WASHINGTON, Sept 29 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called on Tuesday for the repeal of the "Cadillac tax" on high-end health insurance plans that was established under President Barack Obama's sweeping healthcare law.

"I encourage Congress to repeal the so-called Cadillac Tax, which applies to some employer-based health plans, and to fully pay for the cost of repeal," Clinton said in a statement. (Reporting by John Whitesides; Editing by Sandra Maler)