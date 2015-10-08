(Adds details on the plan, quotes from industry participants,
By John McCrank and Amanda Becker
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Oct 8 U.S. Democratic
presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton on Thursday called for the
breakup of large banks that take excessive risks as part of a
sweeping plan to curb what she says are Wall Street abuses.
Under the proposal, large financial firms would need to
demonstrate to regulators that they can be managed effectively,
with appropriate accountability, across all of their activities.
If they fail to do so, regulators would have the power to make
them reorganize, shrink, or break apart.
Such a law would strengthen the government's ability to
break up banks it deems a threat to the financial system.
"It's not pure size, it's bad management, excessive risk and
things like that, lack of controls," said Alan Blinder, a
Princeton economist who helped formulate the plans. "Now the
truth of the size question is that the bigger you get the harder
it is to do those things effectively."
Clinton has been under pressure to join progressives within
the Democratic Party calling for the government to break up
banks deemed "too-big-to-fail." Both U.S. Senator Elizabeth
Warren, the party's most outspoken critic of Wall Street, and
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, Clinton's leading challenger for
the Democratic nomination, have embraced such an approach.
Though the risk-based approach offered by Clinton is more
nuanced, it is the centerpiece of a host of financial proposals
that hew to the liberal wing of the Democratic Party. Clinton
has moved to pacify left-leaning critics in other ways too
lately, opposing a controversial Asian trade deal, a tax on
certain health plans and a proposed Canadian oil pipeline.
Other aspects of Clinton's plan include charging banks and
other institutions with more than $50 billion in assets a
yearly, sliding-scale, "risk fee" based on their liabilities.
The measure would affect the country's biggest banks,
including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and Bank of America Corp, as well as smaller
regional banks such as U.S. Bancorp and SunTrust Banks
Inc.
Clinton also called for raising the fines that regulators
could impose on corporations and their executives, and imposing
a new tax on high-frequency trading (HFT).
"These sound like much more meaningful reforms than some of
the things she has suggested earlier," said former Federal
Deposit Insurance Corp Chair Sheila Bair, currently president of
Washington College, in Chestertown, Maryland.
Clinton's HFT tax would target securities transactions with
excessive levels of order cancellations, which her campaign said
unnecessarily burden markets and enable unfair and abusive
trading strategies.
Trading in the mostly automated stock, foreign exchange, and
government bond markets happens at nearly light speed and much
of it involves investors using algorithms to hedge between asset
classes. As prices move, existing orders are canceled or updated
nearly instantaneously.
Updating prices is an essential as it leads to more accurate
prices, capital formation and risk transfer, said Matt Andresen,
co-chief executive officer of HFT firm Headlands Technology.
Andresen said while he does not agree with the HFT tax, he
thinks Clinton has nuanced understanding of the financial crisis
that has in the past landed her in hot water with party
loyalists who expect bold statements.
"It's best not to get oneself in too much of a twist over
presidential primary rhetoric," Andresen of the likelihood that
the plan would come to fruition.
SHIFTING LEFT
Clinton has been considered the front runner for the
Democratic nomination for the presidential election in November
2016 since she entered the race.
But Sanders, a self-proclaimed Democratic socialist from
Vermont, has been closing in on Clinton in polls in crucial
early-voting states and in some cases overtaking her. His rise
is emblematic of a leftward shift by party members exasperated
by its past coziness with Wall Street.
"One year ago, who was predicting that all top Democratic
candidates would be talking about jailing Wall Street bankers,
breaking up Too Big To Fail banks, and picking executive branch
appointees who will crack down on Wall Street," Adam Green,
co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, which
has pushed for tougher regulations, said in a statement.
Clinton would also pursue additional oversight of the
"shadow-banking" sector by imposing limits on risky short-term
borrowing; review recent regulatory changes to the money market
fund industry for possible holes; create new reporting
requirements for hedge funds and private equity firms; and
strengthen the authority of the Financial Stability Oversight
Council.
Clinton's reforms would build on the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall
Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, said the bill's
co-author, retired Massachusetts congressman Barney Frank, who
also advised Clinton on the plan.
"Politically, its very important for us to get off the
situation where we're defending what we did, and get the
conversation to where we're building on it," he said.
Overall, Clinton's reforms would represent significant
changes to the financial system if implemented, said James Cox,
a law professor at Duke University.
But the bulk of the measures require changes in the law and
powerful business lobby groups like the Chamber of Commerce may
be able to kill them, while efforts to hold executives more
accountable or to take away some of their pay would be met by
fierce resistance.
In a note to clients, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assured them
that the likelihood of the bulk of Clinton's proposals becoming
law is low, given that Democrats would have to secure majorities
in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, even if Clinton
is elected.
