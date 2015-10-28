(Restores missing quotation mark in fourth paragraph.)
Oct 27 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton would not bail out big banks to save them from collapse
in the event of another financial crisis, she said on Tuesday.
During a late night television appearance with comedian
Stephen Colbert, Clinton said her priorities were focused on
raising the minimum wage and bolstering the middle class.
"If you're president and the banks are failing, do we let
them fail?" asked Colbert.
"Yes, yes, yes, yes... " Clinton said.
She added that she would not hesitate to break apart banks
that were "too big to fail."
"We now have stress tests and I'm going to impose a risk fee
on the big banks if they engage in risky behavior," she said.
During the 2008 recession, the U.S. government poured cash
into U.S banks to keep them afloat after years of risky loans.
Under the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, regulators were given the power
to carve up the banks if they deem them "not credible."
Earlier this month, Clinton announced a plan to curb what
she has called the abuses of Wall Street, proposing everything
from raising the fines that can be levied by regulators to
requiring executives to bear some of those costs.
The plan includes strengthening the "Volcker rule" in the
Dodd-Frank Act, which prohibits banks from certain kinds of
trading on their own account, and imposing a new tax on
high-frequency trading.
"We need to get back to putting the middle class at the
center of our politics," Clinton told Colbert.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere, editing by Larry King)