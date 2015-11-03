(Adds Clinton remarks from Iowa event throughout)
By Amanda Becker
WASHINGTON Nov 3 Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday renewed her pledge to take
on the powerful U.S. gun lobby.
Speaking at a townhall-style event in Coralville, Iowa,
Clinton said gun violence affects urban, suburban and rural
areas.
"This is a problem, it's a danger, it's a threat, everywhere
in our country," Clinton said.
We must "make this a voting issue, just like the other side
does, because the majority of Americans and the majority of gun
owners agree with us" that there should be additional
restrictions, Clinton added.
Clinton, who is seeking her party's nomination for the
November 2016 presidential election, has said she wants to build
a national movement to counter the National Rifle Association,
the leading U.S. gun rights advocacy group. The NRA spent more
than $28 million in the 2014 election cycle, promoting
candidates who oppose gun restrictions and against those who
favor them.
On Monday, Clinton met in Chicago with mothers and others
who have lost children and family members to gun violence or in
race-related confrontations with law enforcement.
"They are determined to do what they can to try to prevent
this from happening to any other family, and so am I," Clinton
said in Iowa of the meeting.
Clinton's Iowa campaign stop coincided with the release of a
30-second television ad that focuses on curbing gun violence by
passing new laws.
The ad uses footage from an Oct. 5 town hall in Manchester,
New Hampshire, where Clinton said she would pursue expanded
background checks and take steps to hold manufacturers
accountable for crimes committed with their weapons.
"This epidemic of gun violence knows no boundaries. Between
88 and 92 people a day are killed by guns. We're better than
this. We need to close the loopholes and support universal
background checks," Clinton says in the ad, as members of the
audience nod in agreement.
"How many people have to die before we actually act? Before
we come together as a nation?"
The ad, titled "Together," will air in Iowa and New
Hampshire, which hold the first party-nominating contests, as
part of a previously announced purchase, Clinton's campaign
said.
Clinton reiterated on Tuesday that she would like to repeal
a law that she believes unfairly protects gun manufacturers and
dealers from being held accountable for crimes committed with
ill-gotten weapons.
"I will fight to end the unique immunity that the gun makers
and sellers have," Clinton said.
