Nov 3 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate
Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday she would like to raise the
federal minimum wage to $12 per hour from the current $7.25.
"I want to raise the federal minimum wage to $12, and
encourage other communities to go even higher," Clinton said at
a campaign event in Coralville, Iowa.
Many U.S. cities and municipalities have established a
higher minimum wage than the current federal minimum. Bernie
Sanders, who is challenging Clinton to become the Democratic
presidential nominee, has said the federal minimum wage should
be raised to $15 per hour.
(Reporting By Amanda Becker in Washington; Editing by Sandra
Maler)