DERRY, NEW HAMPSHIRE Nov 10 Democratic
presidential contender Hillary Clinton on Tuesday called for an
overhaul of the treatment of U.S. veterans, including
coordinating the health care system designed for veterans and
modernizing benefits.
"These problems are serious, systemic and unacceptable. They
need to be fixed and they need to be fixed right now," Clinton
said, speaking at a campaign event.
She called for a number of changes, including greater
coordination among government agencies charged with the care of
veterans and expanded access to mental health services.
Clinton also said she wants to improve services for the
families of service people, such as help managing frequent moves
and expanding access to child care for military families on
base.
"I want to do more to help those who stay behind, who raise
the kids, who support the families, while their loved one is off
representing our country," she said.
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) was at the center of
a scandal last year when it was revealed the department had been
covering up lengthy delays in providing healthcare to former
military personnel.
Clinton, a former secretary of state under President Barack
Obama, is vying for her party's nomination for the November 2016
election.
Her main rival, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, has also
called for expanding care for veterans, including comprehensive
dental care and caregiver provisions.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Michael Perry, Bernard
Orr)