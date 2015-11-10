DERRY, NEW HAMPSHIRE Nov 10 Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton on Tuesday called for an overhaul of the treatment of U.S. veterans, including coordinating the health care system designed for veterans and modernizing benefits.

"These problems are serious, systemic and unacceptable. They need to be fixed and they need to be fixed right now," Clinton said, speaking at a campaign event.

She called for a number of changes, including greater coordination among government agencies charged with the care of veterans and expanded access to mental health services.

Clinton also said she wants to improve services for the families of service people, such as help managing frequent moves and expanding access to child care for military families on base.

"I want to do more to help those who stay behind, who raise the kids, who support the families, while their loved one is off representing our country," she said.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) was at the center of a scandal last year when it was revealed the department had been covering up lengthy delays in providing healthcare to former military personnel.

Clinton, a former secretary of state under President Barack Obama, is vying for her party's nomination for the November 2016 election.

Her main rival, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, has also called for expanding care for veterans, including comprehensive dental care and caregiver provisions. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Michael Perry, Bernard Orr)