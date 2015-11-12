(Adds reaction from outside groups)
By Amanda Becker
WASHINGTON Nov 12 U.S. Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton on Thursday proposed a $30 billion
plan to help displaced workers in coal-producing areas find new
jobs and continue receiving health benefits as the country
shifts to using renewable energy and more natural gas.
Clinton's proposals, which also include expanding broadband
Internet access and establishing a fund that would award
competitive grants to small businesses, begin to detail her
pledge to protect and build on President Barack Obama's Clean
Power Plan, which Republicans have criticized as a "war on coal"
that will devastate producing regions.
Clinton, facing pressure from environmental activists and
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, her chief rival for the
Democratic nomination, has tacked left on environmental issues,
saying in September she did not support TransCanada's
proposed Keystone XL pipeline to let oil flow from Canada to the
Gulf of Mexico.
Still, Clinton has said protecting the environment should
not come at the expense of the economy. She has said fossil fuel
extraction on public lands should be phased out gradually and
that she would not oppose lifting a long-standing ban on crude
oil exports if it came with tradeoffs for clean energy, drawing
criticism from environmentalists.
Clinton has said that transitioning to renewable energy
"should not mean we move away from coal miners, their families
and their communities," which have "kept the lights on" and
driven economic growth.
Sanders, who calls his longtime Keystone opposition a "no
brainer," last week backed a proposal to halt new leases for
fossil fuel extraction on public lands. He said he too would
roll out an economic plan for coal workers.
"It's essential that all regions and communities, especially
those who have helped power this country, experience the
benefits of our transition to clean energy," Sierra Club
Executive Director Michael Brune said in a statement praising
Clinton's plan.
The national Republican Party called Clinton "Public Enemy
No. 1 for coal miners" given her support for Obama's
environmental agenda.
Declining demand for coal has pushed several companies into
insolvency. Clinton last month took aim at Patriot Coal Corp and
Peabody Energy Corp, which had sought to discharge their
obligations to pay the health benefits of their retired mine
workers in bankruptcy.
Clinton backs a Democratic proposal in the U.S. Congress
that would provide what her campaign called a "federal backstop"
for retired mine workers. Clinton would also expand that program
to cover power plant and transportation company retirees who
lose benefits in coal bankruptcies.
(Additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Timothy Gardner;
Editing by James Dalgleish and Phil Berlowitz)