WASHINGTON Dec 6 Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton said Sunday she would take the
relationship between the U.S. and Israel "to the next level,"
but warned that solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would
not be enough to stabilize the entire region.
"I would extend an invitation to the Israeli prime minister
to come to the United States," Clinton said at a Washington
forum hosted by the Brookings Institution when asked about her
first day in the White House, "to work towards very much
strengthening and intensifying our relationship on military
matters."
Clinton also said the military option should not be "taken
off the table" when dealing with Iran, which is already showing
"provocative behavior" that could violate its nuclear deal with
the U.S.
