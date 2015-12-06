WASHINGTON Dec 6 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said Sunday she would take the relationship between the U.S. and Israel "to the next level," but warned that solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would not be enough to stabilize the entire region.

"I would extend an invitation to the Israeli prime minister to come to the United States," Clinton said at a Washington forum hosted by the Brookings Institution when asked about her first day in the White House, "to work towards very much strengthening and intensifying our relationship on military matters."

Clinton also said the military option should not be "taken off the table" when dealing with Iran, which is already showing "provocative behavior" that could violate its nuclear deal with the U.S. (Reporting By Amanda Becker)