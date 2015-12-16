By Amanda Becker
OMAHA, Neb. Dec 16 Democratic presidential
front-runner Hillary Clinton on Wednesday proposed expanding the
"Buffett rule" to raise effective tax rates on the wealthy.
Appearing in Omaha, Neb. alongside Warren Buffett for who
the rule is named, Clinton said it will be necessary to ensure a
fair tax system. The "Buffett rule" would adjust tax rates so
that the wealthy couldn't utilize loopholes and different rates
for capital gains so that they effectively pay lower tax rates
than the working class.
"The Buffett rule says that millionaires should pay at least
30 percent income tax rates intead of 10, 15, 20 -- I want to go
even further," Clinton said. "There has been too much that has
led to the wealthy getting wealthier."
