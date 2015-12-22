(Adds quotes from Robert Egge)
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK Dec 22 Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday announced a slate of
proposals to battle Alzheimer's disease and seek a cure by 2025,
including an increase in funding for research on the disease and
related disorders.
Clinton called for a decade-long investment of $2 billion
per year for research, which her campaign called a fourfold
increase over last year's $586 million.
The proposal could help boost research into an illness that
has not only pressured the middle class families Clinton has
made a centerpiece of her campaign, but is expected to weigh
substantially on public spending as the U.S. population ages.
"We owe it to the millions of families who stay up at night
worrying about their loved ones afflicted by this terrible
disease and facing the hard reality of the long goodbye to make
research investments that will prevent, effectively treat and
make a cure possible by 2025," Clinton said in a statement.
Alzheimer's is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder
that eventually destroys the ability to carry out the simplest
tasks. More than 5 million Americans are estimated to have the
disease, which the National Institute on Aging said is the sixth
leading cause of death in the United States.
On a conference call with reporters, the Clinton campaign
pointed to the expected growth in spending on Alzheimer's by
government health insurance programs Medicare and Medicaid.
A researcher on the call, Rudolph Tanzi of Harvard Medical
School, also detailed the recent progress in medical research
that has improved the chances for finding treatment or even a
cure.
"Our single bottleneck has been funding," he said, calling
his area of research a "budget-constrained, not a
knowledge-constrained field."
The $2 billion also could include research on related
dementias and pathologies, Tanzi said.
Clinton's proposed level of funding "would be a tremendous
boost for our nationwide efforts to overcome Alzheimer's
disease," said Robert Egge, executive director of the advocacy
organization Alzheimer's Impact Movement.
Egge, who is also an executive with the Alzheimer's
Association, talked to Reuters after speaking on the Clinton
campaign conference call.
While neither the association nor AIM advised the campaign
on this proposal, Egge said, the association did provide the
campaign with an educational briefing on Alzheimer's disease.
Clinton's proposal also comes as researchers have made
recent progress in drug development for the disease.
Recent trial data on solanezumab from Eli Lilly and Co and
Biogen's aducanumab have shown hints of genuine
benefits.
Other companies aggressively working on Alzheimer's
treatments include Roche and Johnson & Johnson.
Clinton, the front-runner for her party's nomination for the
November 2016 presidential election, was to discuss her plan on
Tuesday in an appearance in Fairfield, Iowa.
A cure for Alzheimer's would also help caregivers, including
the so-called sandwich generation - people providing care for
their children and their parents at the same time.
About 15 percent of middle-aged people are helping
financially support both an aging parent and a child, according
to the Pew Research Center. Older parents are likelier to need
caregiving of some kind.
Clinton has often spoken on the campaign trail about meeting
supporters who are struggling to care for family members with
Alzheimer's.
For more on the 2016 presidential race, see the Reuters
blog, "Tales from the Trail" (here).
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Bill Berkrot; Additional
reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Bill Trott and Andrew
Hay)