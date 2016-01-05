(Adds Clinton remarks in Iowa, comment by expert)
WASHINGTON Jan 5 U.S. Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday outlined her plan for
dealing with autism, which affects millions of Americans and
their families, calling for nationwide screening and a ban on
the use of physical restraints in schools.
The plan also calls for working with states to ensure that
private health insurers cover treatment of the disorder, her
campaign said.
"I want to help families do the work that they're already
doing but which is so difficult" in taking care of family
members, Clinton said at a campaign stop in Sioux City, Iowa.
"A lot of those families are just at their wits' end"
finding services and figuring out how to pay for them, including
as autistic children grow into independent, employed adults, she
added.
Autism affects more than 3.5 million Americans, according to
the Autism Society, an advocacy group.
The former U.S. senator's plan comes on the heels of her
proposal for dealing with Alzheimer's disease, the most common
form of dementia.
Clinton has made helping the middle class a centerpiece of
her campaign, and the health initiatives could help family
caregivers, who can feel particularly stretched for time and
resources.
In addition to a nationwide campaign to screen children for
autism, Clinton would establish public-private partnerships to
help autistic children move from school-based services to more
independent lives, including employment opportunities.
Ari Ne'eman, president of the Autistic Self Advocacy
Network - an organization run by and for autistic adults -
praised Clinton's plan on a conference call organized by the
campaign, including supporting people with the disorder as they
lead their lives.
Autism, formally known as autism spectrum disorder, has
become increasingly common in the United States, with the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention documenting a rise in
its prevalence from about one in 150 children in 2000 to about
one in 68 children in 2010.
However, some experts caution that the apparent rise could
come as parents and doctors grow more aware about diagnosing the
disorder.
While certain risk factors are known, including some
chromosomal and genetic conditions, the exact causes of autism
remain unknown.
Clinton, a former secretary of state and former first lady,
is the front-runner for her party's nomination for the November
2016 presidential election.
She has support from 57 percent of her party, compared with
31 percent support for her main rival, U.S. Senator Bernie
Sanders of Vermont, in a five-day rolling poll from
Reuters/Ipsos dated Dec. 29. Former Maryland Governor Martin
O'Malley is also running for the nomination.
(Reporting by Amanda Becker and Luciana Lopez; Editing by Susan
Heavey, Jeffrey Benkoe and Jonathan Oatis)