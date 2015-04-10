* Leads other potential Democrats in opinion polls
* Seeks to overcome 2008 campaign loss to Obama
* Signs Clinton will emphasize gender equality
(Adds use of social media, update of memoir, Republican
criticism, paragraphs 16-24)
By Steve Holland and Jonathan Allen
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 10 Hillary Clinton
will announce her second run for the presidency on Sunday,
starting her campaign as the Democrats' best hope of fending off
a crowded field of lesser-known Republican rivals and retaining
the White House.
Clinton returns to the campaign trail seven years after
losing the Democratic Party nomination in 2008 to Barack Obama.
She has been a high-profile figure in American politics for
more than two decades since her husband, Bill Clinton, won the
presidency in 1992, and her fame still eclipses her other likely
Democratic contenders and Republican opponents.
Her advisers, including her husband, have urged her to take
nothing for granted, arguing voters would be repelled by
anything that resembles a pre-ordained coronation.
A Democrat close to the Clinton camp told Reuters on Friday
the former U.S. senator and secretary of state would announce
her long-anticipated plans through video and social media.
After the announcement, she will travel to early voting
states of Iowa and New Hampshire, said the source, who asked to
remain unidentified.
A representative for Clinton declined to comment.
Clinton, 67, has sounded out potential campaign themes
during public appearances, casting herself as both a love-filled
new grandmother with a vested concern in the future and a wise
former diplomat who understands how countries thrive and fail.
In contrast to her 2008 campaign, Clinton has shown signs
she will not play down how being a woman distinguishes her from
the 44 men who have previously become president.
She has filled speeches with paeans to the moral and
economic importance of gender equality and women's rights,
arguing that economic growth, the health of the middle class and
the stability of foreign peace treaties all hinge on reducing
gender discrimination.
"Just think about all the hard-working families that depend
on two incomes to make ends meet," Clinton said in a paid speech
at a conference for women technology executives in California's
Silicon Valley, citing her own experience of raising a young
daughter while working as a partner at an Arkansas law firm in
the 1980s. "When one is short-changed, the entire family
suffers."
What this might mean in terms of policy proposals is vague,
although she said in the same speech she was "embarrassed" the
United States remained one of the few countries where there is
no national right to paid family leave.
There are a dozen or so likely Republican contenders vying
for the presidency, many still relatively unknown. Clinton has a
different task: reassuring voters who already like her, and
wooing those who do not.
Only two percent of Americans say they have never heard of
her, according to a Gallup poll last month, a level of name
recognition exceeding that of Vice President Joe Biden, a name
unknown to a tenth of Americans.
Her nearest likely rivals for the Democratic nomination,
former Maryland governor Martin O'Malley and Jim Webb, the
former U.S. senator from Virginia, struggle to get a fraction of
Clinton's media coverage, favorable poll numbers and donations.
Clinton's use of social media to announce her White House
run amounts to the adoption of tactics deployed by Obama in 2008
to raise large sums through small donations and appeal to young
voters.
Also on Friday, Clinton released an update to her memoir,
"Hard Choices," in which she described her final days as
secretary of state and her feelings about her first grandchild.
CONTROVERSY AND CRITICISM
Clinton has been a target for Republican criticism since
Bill Clinton's first presidential campaign. He promised voters
then that they would get "two for one" by putting them both in
the White House, but quickly dropped that claim when it proved
unpopular.
Hillary Clinton's biggest initiative while her husband was
president, national healthcare reform, fell apart without coming
to a vote in Congress.
She became a figure of public fascination, and admiration in
some quarters, for standing by Bill Clinton when allegations of
his sexual infidelities first surfaced during the 1992 campaign,
and again in 1998 when his affair with White House intern Monica
Lewinsky surfaced.
Both the Clintons have been investigated repeatedly by
Republican lawmakers and the then United States Office of the
Independent Counsel.
As Hillary Clinton prepared to start her campaign, she faced
criticism from Republicans for using only a personal email
account while secretary of state, and for the Clinton
Foundation's reliance on donations and payments from foreign
governments for its philanthropy work abroad, even as she served
as the country's top diplomat.
During the campaign, Clinton will be expected to say whether
she will more closely align with the centrist economic policies
of her husband's administration or the populist policies
championed by the progressive wing of her party.
Some Democrats have urged Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth
Warren, a leader of the party's liberal wing and a critic of
Wall Street and big banks, to challenge her, but Warren has
declined.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Lambert and Amanda Becker;
Editing by Grant McCool)