* Campaign starts with video and social media announcement
* Clinton's emphasis will be on economic equality in 2016
run
* Republicans launch pre-emptive attacks
* Video features diverse group of Americans
By Jonathan Allen and John Whitesides
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, April 12 Hillary Clinton
cast herself as a champion for everyday Americans on Sunday,
kicking off her long-awaited second run for the White House with
a vow to fight for a level playing field for those recovering
from tough economic times.
Clinton, who begins the 2016 presidential race as the
commanding Democratic front-runner, entered the fray with a
flurry of video, email and social media announcements that
indicated she had absorbed some of the lessons of her painful
2008 loss and would not take anything for granted this time.
When she lost the Democratic nominating battle to Barack
Obama, her campaign was heavily criticized for conveying a sense
of arrogance and entitlement, and for being out of touch with
the party's progressive wing.
This time, the video launching her campaign portrayed her as
a warmer, more empathetic figure and laid the groundwork for a
more populist economic agenda.
Eight years ago, her launch message was "I'm in it to win."
On Sunday, she shifted the attention to voters, declaring on her
new website, "Everyday Americans need a champion. I want to be
that champion."
Her roll-out included a sophisticated use of social media,
including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube - a contrast to her last
campaign that was seen as less adept than Obama's at using
technology to convey messages.
In a tweet on Sunday night, Clinton said: "Road trip! Loaded
the van and set off for IA."
A campaign aide said Clinton left her home in Chappaqua, New
York, for the drive to Iowa, where she will attend her first
campaign events this week. In the tweet from a stop in
Pennsylvania, Clinton said: "Met a great family when we stopped
this afternoon. Many more to come."
But showing a more down-to-earth side while connecting with
ordinary voters will be a challenge for Clinton, one of the most
famous figures in the United States after decades as the wife of
former President Bill Clinton, a U.S. senator and secretary of
state. Indeed, her launch drew praise from French and German
government ministers.
While Clinton enters the race as prohibitive favorite to be
her party's presidential nominee, a crowd of potential
candidates are vying for the Republican nomination.
VIDEO STRESSES ECONOMIC ISSUES
Clinton's campaign will be based around her plans to address
economic inequality and will tout the historic nature of her
effort to become the first woman U.S. president, aides said.
In announcing her presidential bid in 2007, Clinton spoke to
the camera alone while sitting on a couch and asked voters to
join her later for a series of Web chats.
This time, her video featured a mix of Americans talking
about their futures and their economic troubles, along with
images of Clinton in listening mode and only a small snippet of
her speaking.
Her announcements featured strong words but no specific
policy proposals about the struggles of working Americans and
the need for economic equality. That included a shot at
executive salaries that reflected populist rhetoric to a degree
that could raise alarm among her Wall Street backers.
"Families have fought their way back from tough economic
times. But it's not enough - not when the average CEO makes
about 300 times what the average worker makes," Clinton said in
an email to supporters.
One analyst noted the picture of Clinton on her launch
website, holding a paper coffee cup and talking to a gray-haired
man and woman, showed her appreciation for one set of voters.
"Having your maiden voyage launched with senior citizens may
not look like the future but it's a core constituency," said
Linda Fowler, a political scientist at Dartmouth University.
Aides have said Clinton's campaign schedule will feature
plenty of smaller events where she can listen to voters. Her
visit to Iowa, which holds the kickoff contest in the nominating
process early in 2016, will be a "listening tour." It will
include a roundtable discussion with students and educators on
Tuesday and small-business owners on Wednesday.
"I'm going to work my heart out to earn every single vote,
because I know it's your time," Clinton said in her email to
supporters. She mentioned her father's small business, her
mother's "tough childhood" and her baby granddaughter.
Opinion polls show Clinton has a huge lead over potential
Democratic rivals, and few are expected to enter the race. A
Reuters-Ipsos tracking poll shows Clinton backed by more than 60
percent of Democrats.
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, a favorite of the
party's liberal wing who says she is not running, is a distant
second at 18 percent. So far, only former Senator Jim Webb of
Virginia and former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley, who both
languish in single digits in polls, are the only Democrats to
make moves toward a candidacy.
PRE-EMPTIVE STRIKES
Even before Clinton entered the race, potential Republican
opponents took swings at her.
Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush criticized her guidance of
U.S. foreign policy as secretary of state.
"We must do better than the Obama-Clinton foreign policy
that has damaged relationships with our allies and emboldened
our enemies," Bush said in a video released by the political
action committee Right to Rise.
Many Democrats have been waiting for Clinton to get back
into the White House fight since the day in June 2008 when she
pulled out of her primary battle against Obama with an
expression of regret that she could not crack "that highest and
hardest glass ceiling this time."
But Clinton still has to convince some liberals that she is
the best candidate to tackle issues like income inequality and
the power of Wall Street banks. Some liberal groups are pushing
Warren, who has vocally criticized some Wall Street practices,
to challenge Clinton.
The Clinton campaign's finance chair, Dennis Cheng, emailed
donors and bundlers on Sunday telling them to expect an email
message from Clinton herself explaining her vision for the
campaign and the presidency.
(Additional reporting by Emily Flitter, Lisa Lambert, Amanda
Becker, Elizabeth Dilts, Howard Schneider and Peter Cooney;
Writing by John Whitesides; Editing by Ross Colvin, Frances
Kerry and Eric Walsh)